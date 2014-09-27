Arjun Rajkishore

Album Cover album cover skrat album cover illustration vinyl mockup graphic design
Sneak preview of an Album cover I'm making for Chennai based band, Skrat.

You can check out their music at
www.soundcloud.com/skrattheband

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
