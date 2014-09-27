JESSICA PHAN

Designerd Things

Designerd Things line icons design graphic design illustration devices computers tablet phone pens swatches layout
Designerd Things inspired by some lined illustrations I came across from the Dropbox and Dribbble meetup this summer.

Check out more of this style on my site at
http://ohjessica.com/

