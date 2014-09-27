Ivan Loncarevic

School of Applied Arts and Design Osijek

School of Applied Arts and Design Osijek logo logotype school minimalism pencil symbol art school school logo school logotype
A logotype I made for a School of Applied Arts and Design situated in Osijek, Croatia.

