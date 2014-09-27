Benjamin Sehl

Chess Pieces

chess geometric minimalist minimalism black and white graphic flat icons iconography
A set of chess pieces I designed. Trying to reduce to basic yet identifiable symbols, only using simple shapes.

If I get some good feedback, maybe I'll try making a game with them.

