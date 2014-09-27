Seb Kay

Newsletter Subscribe Refined

Seb Kay
Seb Kay
Hire Me
  • Save
Newsletter Subscribe Refined popup lightbox modal form icon button blue design website web design
Download color palette

Got some big changes and design updates coming to http://inspirationalpixels.com soon. Here is the updated subscribe popup.

p.s. It's even responsive!

Popup 2x
Rebound of
Newsletter Subscribe Popup
By Seb Kay
View all tags
Posted on Sep 27, 2014
Seb Kay
Seb Kay
Web designer & developer
Hire Me

More by Seb Kay

View profile
    • Like