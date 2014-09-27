David Hagemann

Village Intro Scene

David Hagemann
David Hagemann
  • Save
Village Intro Scene 3d 3d illustration low poly flat shaded village last knight stylized fantasy intro
Download color palette

A new part for the intro of Last Knight. First scene can already be watched here: https://dribbble.com/shots/1609156-Stylized-Kingdom?list=users&offset=6

David Hagemann
David Hagemann

More by David Hagemann

View profile
    • Like