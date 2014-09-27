Triple E Logo

Levi Lowell

Logo concept for my little sister's events & entertainment company.
They have a super original name. E's stand for Event Planning, Entertainment & E-Marketing.

It's a real company that they operate and receive college credits for. So, pretty cool.

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
