Short - Reading Feed

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is how the feed of Short will look like. I just updated the design for the new iPhone 6 screen sizes.
We're looking for beta testers. Just email hello@shortapp.co if you want to join. :)
The app will be launched soon. Get notified here.
---------
Short is the reading list for busy people and filters 5 min or 10 min articles from Pocket, Instapaper and more measured on reading time:
Website
Twitter