Short - Reading Feed

This is how the feed of Short will look like. I just updated the design for the new iPhone 6 screen sizes.

We're looking for beta testers. Just email hello@shortapp.co if you want to join. :)

The app will be launched soon. Get notified here.

Short is the reading list for busy people and filters 5 min or 10 min articles from Pocket, Instapaper and more measured on reading time:
Website
Twitter

