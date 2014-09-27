Anton Skugarov

Secret App Wireframes

Anton Skugarov
Anton Skugarov
  • Save
Secret App Wireframes iphone ipad ios app wireframes
Download color palette

Hi friends.

Working on a new application for physicians, work will be difficult, but interesting. As far as possible I will show you something of my development.

Sorry for the quality of its already photographed on an old iPhone 5S :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 27, 2014
Anton Skugarov
Anton Skugarov

More by Anton Skugarov

View profile
    • Like