Postcard Angie Sans 1996

Postcard Angie Sans 1996 angie sans typofonderie specimen postcard 1996
Since the early days of Typofonderie, we publish tangible specimens and type related items. Most of them still exist in digital format, thanks to Illustrator. Here a detail of Angie Sans postcard originally designed in 1996.

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
