'Give Blood' Stamp Design

'Give Blood' Stamp Design postage stamp branding logo give blood donation red presentation presentation pack
A presentation pack to promote blood donation in Ireland. The pack is comprised of 6 stamps within a booklet, a first day cover, an information leaflet about blood donation, a blood donor card, and a postage envelope.

