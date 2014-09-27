🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Logger is a Flat Blog PSD Template. It is Your Perfect choice for personal blog, corporate blog, marketing blog or any type of creative blog or simple magazine. Logger is aresponsive ready design with awesome typography and focus on readability.The PSD files are fully layered and customizable and all elements are in groups and can easily identify by the group name as well.
Buy PSD : http://goo.gl/ZSGtzO
Buy HTML : http://goo.gl/6y5q3y
Full Project : https://www.behance.net/gallery/20091811/Logger-Flat-Blog-PSD-Template-