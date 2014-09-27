Devin Harold

Julia – The Personal Cookbook

Julia – The Personal Cookbook
My personal passion project... A personal digital cookbook for the modern home chef. Be presented with meal options, search for a specific meal yourself, or use one of many dietary filters to refine your search based on your needs.

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
