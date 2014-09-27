Josiah Z.

Boxploration

Josiah Z.
Boxploration package packaging minimal bright high chroma box
Currently pushing around some box ideas for a project.

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
KCMO *Brand Identity *Collage

