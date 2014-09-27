Ray Mawst

Tribute to my good pal

Ray Mawst
Ray Mawst
  • Save
Tribute to my good pal coffee pal lettering typography texture shadow
Download color palette

Created this lettering piece and decided to dedicate it to a good pal of mine. Even though coffee is a bastard who keeps me up at night, coffee is always there for me in the morning when I'm sleepy and need someone to warm my soul.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 27, 2014
Ray Mawst
Ray Mawst

More by Ray Mawst

View profile
    • Like