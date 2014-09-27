Michael B. Myers Jr.

Pixels of the Colossus

Pixels of the Colossus gaming pixel art 8-bit colossus shadow of the colossus sotc video games
Pixel art I created for a video game gallery show, now available on tees over at The Yetee.

http://theyetee.com/shop/detail.php?itemid=pixelcolossusMART

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
