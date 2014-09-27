Portfolio Showcase Page Preview

Mully

A sneak preview of just one of my showcase pages. Portfolio is due to be released very soon, just a few final finishing touches.

The mockup for the background is from the wonderful guys at ninetofive.me

Get it here: http://ninetofive.me/freebies/macbook-air-mockup-3

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
