jaskaran bajwa

Dashboard Design,Say Something About This

jaskaran bajwa
jaskaran bajwa
  • Save
Dashboard Design,Say Something About This dashboard dashbaorddesign glossy colorfull uidesign ux creative dark inreface mockup personal uidesigns
Download color palette

First time i have made a dashboard design for Fun & practice. any feedback or suggestion will be a boost up for me. Better View @ 2x and thanks to abhimanyu rana,s Punjab Icons.

For some More Interesting Views Follow This Link.
http://tinyurl.com/pd3beae

Dbshot
Rebound of
Webapp Dashboard
By Ben Garratt
jaskaran bajwa
jaskaran bajwa

More by jaskaran bajwa

View profile
    • Like