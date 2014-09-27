Nitish Kumar Meena

nib - write your story | Sktech

Nitish Kumar Meena
Nitish Kumar Meena
  • Save
nib - write your story | Sktech ipad app logo sketch graphic design write story illustration paper 53 mock up
Download color palette

An iPad/iPhone app concept i'm working on for writing.
More to follow soon.

Sketch made with Paper 53.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 27, 2014
Nitish Kumar Meena
Nitish Kumar Meena

More by Nitish Kumar Meena

View profile
    • Like