🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A typographic poster I made during my education at Berghs School of Communication. The assignment was to create some type of typographic poster using the lyrics from this artist songs. I found that it would be a good idea to make a portrait if the artist using the lyrics.