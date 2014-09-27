Herman van Boeijen

Loader machine

Loader machine squla loader vector dynamic sketch
We dreamed up a loader robot for the http://www.squla.com/ app ( nimbling.com/squla.html ) - I'm looking forward to animating it! :)

I took timed screenshots of it's vector creation from sketch to final, my first workflow video! will add/upload that soon! :)

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
