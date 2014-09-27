Tomasz Bijaczyk

Soccer Toothy

Here's some old logo/brand hero I made few years ago for Children Dental Clinic established next to football/soccer school.

As far as I remember, they (clinic and school) were connected in some way, so that was the request - a tooth playing with football.

I hope you enjoy it!

Sep 27, 2014
