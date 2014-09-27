CJ Gomez

Portfolio Redesign (WIP)

Portfolio Redesign (WIP)
I've been really busy and haven't had a lot of time to work on my personal projects. I've been wanting to redesign my portfolio website so This is what I've come up with so far. Still Iffy with the typography and still indecisive with it. I am still switching things around as well. Feedback is always welcome! thanks!

Posted on Sep 27, 2014
