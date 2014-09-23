Dribbble Manchester Marker

Stephen Dyson

Another idea, this time using the honeycomb for the marker shape which extends down to a pencil.
Once again the 3 stripes represent the rivers that flow into Manchester.

Rebound of
Dribbble Manchester Competition 1
By Pixelcode
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
