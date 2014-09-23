Daniella Gallistl

COCO

Daniella Gallistl
Daniella Gallistl
coco water branding coconut water web design package design
COCO – pure coconut water
yeah me too, I really like coconut water
since we don't have it in my hometown I thought why not create my own branding, the only thing missing now is the actual coconut water :D

you can see the whole project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/18761591/COCO

Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Daniella Gallistl
Daniella Gallistl

