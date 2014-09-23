Sam Dunn

Yo Adrian!

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Yo Adrian! illustration rocky movie stallone itallian stallion film ink wip
Working on this Rocky movie poster today. One of my all time favourite cheesy movies, always wanted to do a poster for it, who knows if it goes well I might have to do the series!

Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

