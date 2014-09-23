MadeByStudioJQ

For the love of wine // Range

city poster illustration animals wine illustrator texture vintage cityscape map label logo
Deciding whether to go tonal with the colours, or keep the original 3/4 colour selection. Your thoughts/feedback would be very much appreciated.

WIP of some wine label designs.
Full project below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/19923261/WINE-CITY-For-the-love-of-wine

Designed at STUDIOJQ©

