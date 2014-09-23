Reznik Umar

Website of The Horoscope App

Reznik Umar
Reznik Umar
  • Save
Website of The Horoscope App landing page website flat ios7 zodiac android psd kerala india bangalore horoscope
Download color palette

Please check my behance portfolio for the full view of the project.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/19977145/The-Horoscope-App

Download the application from playstore
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.somapps.horoscopesapp

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Reznik Umar
Reznik Umar

More by Reznik Umar

View profile
    • Like