Billy Sweetman

gopoll.me design

Billy Sweetman
Billy Sweetman
  • Save
gopoll.me design web ui design
Download color palette

A coworker asked me to put a quick design together for his polling website. It was a pretty simple website but a lot of fun to work on.

http://www.gopoll.me/#/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Billy Sweetman
Billy Sweetman
Husband, Dad, Head of Design @Headway

More by Billy Sweetman

View profile
    • Like