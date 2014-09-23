Check The Numbers

Lisa Otto

Reworked the secondary navigation for NCTA and cleaned up how it scaled responsively. Instead of linking to content throughout the site, we're focusing on Industry Stats. This is a sneak peak of how it will look on mobile. Hopefully, if it goes into production I will post more of the project.

Sep 23, 2014
