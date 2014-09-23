Billy Sweetman

The Diemoire

Diemoire screen designs. The Diemoire is a dice rolling app that feels like a in game / in world item.

Full break down is located here.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/19894035/The-Diemoire

and this is now available on the google play store.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.BillySweetman.Diemoire

Posted on Sep 23, 2014
