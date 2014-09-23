Nick Paradise

Why GoPro is awesome 1

Nick Paradise
Nick Paradise
  • Save
Why GoPro is awesome 1 3d cinema4d gopro hero 360 flat website scrolling animated personal project
Download color palette

My new personal project “Why GoPro is awesome” combines 3d, motion & web technologies to create a brand experience.

Check out the experience here: http://nparadisedesign.com/gopro/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Nick Paradise
Nick Paradise

More by Nick Paradise

View profile
    • Like