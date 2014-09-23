Michel Ferreira
Booking.com

B.Smart challenge

Michel Ferreira
Booking.com
Michel Ferreira for Booking.com
  • Save
B.Smart challenge hiring amsterdam shield code design
Download color palette

As part of our hiring team's efforts, we did a challenge on the SmartWeb Conference in Bucharest where you had to code the Amsterdam's coat of arms for a chance to win a trip. We also asked designers to make it even better than ours, in code, and send it to us for another chance to win. Good Luck!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Booking.com
Booking.com

More by Booking.com

View profile
    • Like