Vecmetal Guitar

Vecmetal Guitar
As played by Vector, this Finish Metal guy, or maybe not.

Just a fun illustration based on too much work with the pen tool in AI with these guys in my ears.

Enjoy your tuesday and thank you vey much for your attention.

Posted on Sep 23, 2014
