Fruitkiss - Visual brand identity of preserved fruit

Submission for the contest/project for branding authentic national products - preserved fruit. The task was to design the look/label of the packaging of all seven types of fruit, develop a brand name, exclusive box (gift) for 3 types of sweet with jars of 450gr and to design a poster for the entire line of the preserved fruit. The target audience is young population, so when brainstorming, I came up with an idea that lead to youth, love, secret, sweet etc. just as a "kiss" is. The technique of creating the design is hand drawing (sketch and water color), with its own handwritten font, and later digitized at appropriate software

