Matas Grecevičius

Logo idea

Matas Grecevičius
Matas Grecevičius
  • Save
Logo idea food bread stroke logo
Download color palette

One of many logo ideas we did for a Facebook page about Home cooking.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Matas Grecevičius
Matas Grecevičius

More by Matas Grecevičius

View profile
    • Like