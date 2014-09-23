Jason Ratner

We Are Having A Baby!

announcement disney baby illustration
I wanted to share this announcement I created which was used to let our family know that we are going to have a baby! I thought only fair that I share it with my Dribbble family a well!

Posted on Sep 23, 2014
