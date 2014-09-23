Massive portfolio update at www.cargocollective.com/Type08

Few reasons why I did it this way:

a) this portfolio is more client oriented than towards the design community. Since Dribbble and LogoPond are doing good job with communication within the design network, I figured that I should use this as a certain help for clients who are answering my standard project questionnaire when ordering my services

b) it is more clear now that I focus all my energy on logo design so I categorized it as it's being categorized in most logo design related books

c) every showcased logo is a real-client solution in use and copyright and client origin is being mentioned below each of the shots, except for the folder marked as "Personal" where I plan to feature my most favorite personal (non-client) designs

d) there's about 120 of 450 logos showcased and selection wasn't easy at all, but I decided not to show them all because anyone who will be interested in that will be able to see the whole thing in the book I'm preparing (once I reach 500, that's the goal) plus many of those are still under NDA rules so I'm waiting for clients to give me the green light for it

e) and speaking of books, logos there are often featured as partial solutions and we can rarely see the entire logo lockup. Here, logos are shown in positive and in the same structure as they were delivered to clients (yes, I agree, sometimes the logo mark as a part of the lockup is much stronger than the entire lockup, but entire lockup is the way logos are usually being used, so why not show them as is)...

Hope yah like it peeps, thanks for taking the time to have a look! Some of the never-seen-before logos are showcased to! :)