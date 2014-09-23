Tyler Tate

Rebecca Ruth Photography Logo

Tyler Tate
Tyler Tate
  • Save
Rebecca Ruth Photography Logo logo typography wax seal stamp arno
Download color palette

Logo for my wife's photography company. The typeface is Arno Pro, with a custom swash added to the R. The symbol is meant to resemble a wax seal.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Tyler Tate
Tyler Tate

More by Tyler Tate

View profile
    • Like