Matt Homer

Keyboard & search united

Matt Homer
Matt Homer
  • Save
Keyboard & search united ios ux ui design
Download color palette

Much easier to reach the search field, instead of being miles away at top the screen.

Search field attached to top of keyboard (or voice input), so when closed and slides down off screen, the search field slides to bottom of screen.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Matt Homer
Matt Homer

More by Matt Homer

View profile
    • Like