Mathijs Lemmers

Another Octopus?!

Mathijs Lemmers
Mathijs Lemmers
  • Save
Another Octopus?! octopus purple design mascot
Download color palette

Yes, another octopus. Purple Octopus is going in an new direction and it's mascot Ceekay is going to change first.
I'm going for a more realistic look, trying to maintain it's cuteness nonetheless.

I'm not really a king at shadows, so tips and modifications are appreciated!

Press "L" if you dig it!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Mathijs Lemmers
Mathijs Lemmers
Digital designer based in The Netherlands

More by Mathijs Lemmers

View profile
    • Like