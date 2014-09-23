Mike Armstrong

Zombie Moods

Ah, your ever-expressive Dead Giveaway host, Zom B. Romero.

Yay! Dead Giveawy is now out (for free!) on the App Store for all your iOS devices:

https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/dead-giveaway/id862373503?mt=8

Posted on Sep 23, 2014
