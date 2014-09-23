madebytinta

Tengs Photo

madebytinta
madebytinta
  • Save
Tengs Photo branding typography
Download color palette

Branding project for Tengs Photo.

Info:
Logo & visual identity for Tengs Photo located in Oslo, Norway. Daniel Tengs is a professional photographer that shoots for clients such as: RedBull, Nike, Photographer, Fri Flyt AS, Quiksilver BRC AS, David-Andersen AS.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
madebytinta
madebytinta

More by madebytinta

View profile
    • Like