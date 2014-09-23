madebytinta

Boochi Belli - logo/branding

Boochi Belli - logo/branding branding logo illustration
Logo & visual identity for Bootchi Belli located in Hackney, London UK. Bootchi Belli is the kitchen of East London’s non-pretentious, roof top, members club Netil360.

Posted on Sep 23, 2014
