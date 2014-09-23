Brad Lockhart

Bear Rider

Brad Lockhart
Brad Lockhart
  • Save
Bear Rider animation gif motion cartoon grizzly bear walk cycle
Download color palette

Short clip from an animated music video starring myself as the bear rider. Whole video: http://vimeo.com/57115340

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Brad Lockhart
Brad Lockhart

More by Brad Lockhart

View profile
    • Like