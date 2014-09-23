Packing for the oatmeal cookies in chocolate

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Специалистами арт-группы TWET были разработаны забавные персонажи — зайцы, употребляющие продукт, а также оригинальная графема «На зарядку!». В изображении самого продукта важно было показать и овсяное печенье, и шоколад. Особое внимание уделялось работе с текстами на упаковке с целью сделать её максимально информативной и побуждающей к покупке. Образы зайцев также были использованы в оформлении большой фасовочной упаковки для печенья.
Specialists of the TWET art-group developed cute characters – hares consuming the product, and a unique grapheme Get Ready for a Daily Dozen! It was important to show both the oatmeal cookies and the chocolate in the image of the product. Special attention was paid to working with texts on the packing to make it as informative as possible and appealing. Hare images were also used in the design of the big packing for the cookies.