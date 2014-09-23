Packing for the oatmeal cookies in chocolate

Специалистами арт-группы TWET были разработаны забавные персонажи — зайцы, употребляющие продукт, а также оригинальная графема «На зарядку!». В изображении самого продукта важно было показать и овсяное печенье, и шоколад. Особое внимание уделялось работе с текстами на упаковке с целью сделать её максимально информативной и побуждающей к покупке. Образы зайцев также были использованы в оформлении большой фасовочной упаковки для печенья.

Specialists of the TWET art-group developed cute characters – hares consuming the product, and a unique grapheme Get Ready for a Daily Dozen! It was important to show both the oatmeal cookies and the chocolate in the image of the product. Special attention was paid to working with texts on the packing to make it as informative as possible and appealing. Hare images were also used in the design of the big packing for the cookies.