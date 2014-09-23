Yan Romaschenko

Dino

Yan Romaschenko
Yan Romaschenko
  • Save
Dino character dino illustration wacom
Download color palette

Character design for html5 game

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Yan Romaschenko
Yan Romaschenko

More by Yan Romaschenko

View profile
    • Like