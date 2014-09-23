Rick VanderLeek

meadowlark WIP

Rick VanderLeek
Rick VanderLeek
  • Save
meadowlark WIP design illustration logo color bird meadowlark
Download color palette

logo for my daughter's preschool. pro bono.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Rick VanderLeek
Rick VanderLeek

More by Rick VanderLeek

View profile
    • Like