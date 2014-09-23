Neetika Agarwal

Jaipur

Neetika Agarwal
Neetika Agarwal
  • Save
Jaipur jaipur typography 3d tourism postcard
Download color palette

A postcard design made that can be used for tourism promotion.
Check out the @2x for a clearer view.
Comments and suggestions are welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Neetika Agarwal
Neetika Agarwal
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Neetika Agarwal

View profile
    • Like