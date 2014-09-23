Jomelle Homepage Creative v1

Hello :)

Here is Creative version of Jomelle PSD. I've included 5 more homepage demos in this update. More shots coming soon, html version coming soon as well. Stay tuned :)

You can check full version here

Jomelle is a clean and modern multi-purpose PSD template for all kind of business. Perfectly suits for business companies, corporate agencies, startups, freelancers, organizations, personal portfolio, creative minds, blogging and for landing pages as well.